Top Sacramento Metro Chamber honor goes to Comstock’s magazine founder

Comstock’s magazine founder and publisher Winnie Comstock-Carlson has been named the Sacramentan of the Year by the Sacramento Metro Chamber.
Comstock-Carlson and other honorees will be recognized Jan. 26 at the chamber’s 123rd annual business awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento.
Besides overseeing the magazine, Comstock-Carlson has served four three-year terms on the chamber board and has been involved in numerous regional nonprofits and charitable organizations.
The chamber also announced Monday that Rick Niello, president of The Niello Co., and Nor-Cal Beverage Co. CEO Shannon Deary-Bell will be recognized as the Businessman of the Year and Businesswoman of the Year, respectively.
Other award winners are:
Centennial Business Hall of Fame: F&M Bank.
Business Hall of Fame: East Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, and Sacramento International Airport.
Small Business of the Year: Digital Deployment and GNT Solutions.
Al Geiger Memorial Award: Cassandra Jennings with Sacramento Urban League.
Volunteer of the Year: Erica Taylor with Golden 1 Credit Union.
Young Professional of the Year: Jennifer Ablog, community and government relations manager with Kaiser Permanente.
Ambassador of the Year: Veronika Monell, owner of JumpStartNow.
More information can be found at metrochamber.org.
