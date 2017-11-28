Business & Real Estate

Judge rules in favor of Trump over fate of consumer watchdog

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:11 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

A federal judge has ruled in favor of President Trump in his effort to appoint the acting head of nation's top financial watchdog agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In a ruling from the bench Tuesday afternoon, Judge Timothy Kelly declined to stop on an emergency basis the president from putting in place Mick Mulvaney, currently the White House's budget director. In doing so, Kelly ruled against Leandra English, the CFPB's deputy director. English had requested an emergency restraining order to stop Mulvaney from becoming the acting director of the bureau.

The leadership of the bureau had been thrown into chaos over the weekend after its permanent director, Richard Cordray, resigned and appointed English as his successor. Both Mulvaney and English claimed to be the rightful acting director.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

    Peichen Chang of Engineered Medical Technologies demonstrates a device called a tCheck which measures the level of cannabinoids, such as THC.

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that 1:26

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that
Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 2:02

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture
World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says 0:21

World needs to get off coal, Jerry Brown says

View More Video