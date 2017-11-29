Business & Real Estate

South Korea's central bank hikes key rate from record low

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:06 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's central bank has raised its key policy rate from a record low.

The Bank of Korea said Thursday its policymakers decided to increase the key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.50 percent at its November meeting.

It was the bank's first rate hike since June 2011. Borrowing rates have steadily fallen during the past five years, reaching a record low of 1.25 percent in June 2016.

Thursday's rate hike was widely expected after third-quarter economic growth beat expectations.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is expected to post its fastest growth in three years this year as its exports have been surprisingly strong thanks to robust global demand for memory chips.

