Business & Real Estate

Community meets to address broadband need in Fairbanks

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 04:16 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Fairbanks residents attended a conference in an effort to create a local broadband internet provider for the city.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Alaska State Rep. David Guttenberg organized the conference, which took place Saturday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Guttenberg says he feels compelled to take action on broadband because he gets so many constituent comments on the poor service in outlying Fairbanks neighborhoods.

Representatives from commercial internet providers including Alaska Communications and AT&T attended the conference.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Guttenberg says he doesn't believe existing providers are sincere in efforts to improve internet service.

Alaska Communications spokeswoman Heather Cavanaugh said after the conference that the Anchorage-based company is already working on a plan to connect large areas around Fairbanks to broadband internet.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Woodland's mostly empty County Fair Mall suffers fate of many malls in U.S.

    A once busy regional shopping mall saw its chain stores close in the recession. Now city officials are talking about tearing it down and redeveloping the site with housing. The manager wants to lease to local businesses.

Woodland's mostly empty County Fair Mall suffers fate of many malls in U.S.

Woodland's mostly empty County Fair Mall suffers fate of many malls in U.S. 0:50

Woodland's mostly empty County Fair Mall suffers fate of many malls in U.S.

Here's a look at smart thermostats 0:36

Here's a look at smart thermostats
How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that 1:26

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

View More Video