December 10, 2017 12:00 AM

Button Up Boutique ownership adds midtown Sacramento store

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

Button Up Boutique Ice Blocks was doing double duty on Black Friday: Besides dealing with the holiday shopping rush, the Sacramento store celebrated its opening day on Nov. 24.

The women’s clothing store at 1710 R St., Suite 100, is in the Ice Blocks development. It’s the latest local shop opened by retailer and fashion stylist Robin Bernardoni and her husband, Pete.

The Bernardonis also own and operate Runway Boutique in El Dorado Hills and two other Button Up sites, one in Folsom’s Palladio at Broadstone center and the other in the Fountains at Roseville shopping complex.

The Button Up stores sell clothing ranging from casual wear to formal dresses, plus accessories.

More information can be found at buttonupboutique.net and runway-boutique.com, or on Facebook.

ALSO

  • S&W Seed Co., 106 K St., Sacramento: The agricultural products company has opened new corporate offices in Old Sacramento, following a move from Hanford in Kings County.
  • Jimmy John’s, 1350 16th St., Sacramento: The sandwich chain recently opened its fourth eatery in the Sacramento area.
  • Hot Off The Griddle, 1583 W. El Camino Ave., Suite 103, Sacramento: Touting breakfast and lunch fare, the new eatery opened Nov. 27, according to its Facebook post.
  • Jersey Mike’s Subs, 8124 Delta Shores Circle South, Suite 130, Sacramento: The sub sandwich chain opened its latest local site Nov. 29 in the Delta Shores shopping complex along Interstate 5 in south Sacramento.
  • The Urban Hive, 1601 Alhambra Blvd., Suite 100, Sacramento: The new home of the co-working space opened doors Nov. 30 at The Cannery business campus in midtown.
  • Back to the 80’s Cafe and More, 3084 Sunrise Blvd., Suite 8, Rancho Cordova: The eclectic, 1980s-themed business celebrated grand-open festivities on Dec. 2.
  • The Kitchen Table, 1462 33rd St., Sacramento: The business, featuring a wide range of cooking/kitchen items, celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 2.
  • Thin Line Brewing Co., 11354 White Rock Road, Rancho Cordova: Two years in the making, the brewery pays tribute to first responders with its products and decor. It celebrated its opening last Sunday.
  • Sage Mill, 9380 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove: After three years in business, the local eatery announced on Facebook that it was closing on Nov. 25.
  • The Distillery, 2107 L St., Sacramento: The purveyor of highly touted prime rib shut its doors at the end of November, closing out a run of more than 50 years.

