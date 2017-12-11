Sacramento’s Hock Farm restaurant closes for ‘remodeling and reconcepting’

Hock Farm Craft & Provisions restaurant in Sacramento closed Saturday and will reopen in 2018 after undergoing “remodeling and reconcepting,” according to an email sent out by the locally based Paragary Restaurant Group.
The restaurant is at 1415 L St., across from Capitol Park.
The email, which was sent under group chief Randy Paragary’s name, said that he and veteran chef Kurt Spataro “have teamed up with local, experienced restaurant and bar operators for a new joint venture.”
The email said construction will begin in January, and “the new concept is expected to open within 90 days of construction being completed.”
Never miss a local story.
Paragary said Hock Farm employees were notified in advance of the closing “and provided continued opportunities at other Paragary Restaurant Group locations.”
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments