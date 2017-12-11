Delta Dental plans 51 layoffs at Rancho Cordova operations center

Delta Dental of California plans to lay off 51 workers at its extensive Rancho Cordova operations center.
Notification of the planned layoffs at 11155 International Drive came in the form of a standard “WARN Act” letter received Nov. 30 by the California Employment Development Department.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires large businesses to give early warning of layoffs and closures.
The Delta Dental letter says the layoffs are expected to begin on Jan. 29. The employees are represented by Teamsters Local 856, according to the letter.
Among the positions earmarked for layoffs are 31 data entry operators and imaging techs and eight mail clerks.
Delta spokeswoman Elizabeth Risberg said Monday that she was not aware of the reasons behind the layoffs and was pursuing answers from managers.
She said the Rancho Cordova center was the group’s largest facility, with 1,021 employees at that location.
Risberg said the Rancho Cordova site functions as a call center and handles claims, sales and state/federal programs.
