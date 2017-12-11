Business & Real Estate

Delta Dental plans 51 layoffs at Rancho Cordova operations center

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

December 11, 2017 12:26 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Delta Dental of California plans to lay off 51 workers at its extensive Rancho Cordova operations center.

Notification of the planned layoffs at 11155 International Drive came in the form of a standard “WARN Act” letter received Nov. 30 by the California Employment Development Department.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires large businesses to give early warning of layoffs and closures.

The Delta Dental letter says the layoffs are expected to begin on Jan. 29. The employees are represented by Teamsters Local 856, according to the letter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among the positions earmarked for layoffs are 31 data entry operators and imaging techs and eight mail clerks.

Delta spokeswoman Elizabeth Risberg said Monday that she was not aware of the reasons behind the layoffs and was pursuing answers from managers.

She said the Rancho Cordova center was the group’s largest facility, with 1,021 employees at that location.

Risberg said the Rancho Cordova site functions as a call center and handles claims, sales and state/federal programs.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York

    Sacramento Republic FC representatives arrived in New York on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, to make their final preparations, and a group of dedicated fans made the trip as well. The Sacramento contingent will walk into a midtown Manhattan office tower Wednesday morning for a two-hour presentation, where they will promote the elements that have made the city a front-runner for a Major League Soccer expansion team.

Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York

Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York 0:39

Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York
Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation 0:55

Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation
See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull 2:06

See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull

View More Video