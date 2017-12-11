Business & Real Estate

December 11, 2017 12:33 PM

Jimboy’s Tacos plans to grow its Northern California presence

By Mark Glover

Folsom-based Jimboy’s Tacos has signed a development agreement to open seven more eateries throughout the region by 2020.

The company said Monday that its development agreement with Presidio Inc. will expand the restaurant’s presence throughout the Sacramento area and beyond.

Jimboy’s recently opened a new restaurant at 4245 Marconi Ave. in Sacramento, its ninth Sacramento site.

Jimboy’s currently operates 39 restaurants throughout California and Nevada, 32 of which are in Northern California.

“We’re making updates across the board to enhance the Jimboy’s experience, which are being well received by our franchisees and guests alike. And although we’re a 64-year-old company, we operate with a startup mentality and are well positioned to make a lasting mark in the fast-growing segment,” Bob Andersen, Jimboy’s CEO, said in a statement.

The company said the new Jimboy’s locations will have an updated prototype featuring vintage design elements, natural wood, digital menu boards, historical prints and stainless-steel attributes that pay tribute to the food trailer from which the first tacos were served. In 1954, Jim and Margaret Knudson converted a 16-foot trailer into a mobile kitchen, hauling it to Kings Beach on Lake Tahoe’s north shore.

Jimboy’s said it is “actively seeking franchise partners to grow along the West Coast as well as the Sun Belt states.”

More information on the company and franchising options can be seen at jimboystacos.com.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184

