Lake Tahoe home on market for $1.57 million takes nature, adds harmony and style

More Videos 1:25 This Lake Tahoe home is on market for $1.57 million Pause 0:34 'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 1:03 Take a look at the planned housing project at the railyard 1:32 49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end 2:51 'One Pill Can Kill': Raising prescription drug awareness 0:33 Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol 0:21 Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires 1:08 Firefighters light backfires to try to contain California fires 0:27 Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This Lake Tahoe home is on market for $1.57 million A Lake Tahoe home renowned for existing in harmony with nature is on the market for $1,574,000. The mountain retreat was dubbed “Phoenix House” by its original owner, architect Walt Harvey, who was a professor of architecture at Sacramento State. Harvey died in 2008. A Lake Tahoe home renowned for existing in harmony with nature is on the market for $1,574,000. The mountain retreat was dubbed “Phoenix House” by its original owner, architect Walt Harvey, who was a professor of architecture at Sacramento State. Harvey died in 2008. Jim Skaggs/tahoerealestatetours.com courtesy Grange Group

A Lake Tahoe home renowned for existing in harmony with nature is on the market for $1,574,000. The mountain retreat was dubbed “Phoenix House” by its original owner, architect Walt Harvey, who was a professor of architecture at Sacramento State. Harvey died in 2008. Jim Skaggs/tahoerealestatetours.com courtesy Grange Group