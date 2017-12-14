El Pollo Loco opens in Delta Shores center in south Sacramento

El Pollo Loco, the Costa Mesa-based chain featuring fire-grilled chicken, opened Thursday in the Delta Shores shopping complex along Interstate 5 in south Sacramento.
The 3,000-square-foot restaurant at 8244 Delta Shores Circle is the eighth El Pollo Loco to open in the city. There are more than a dozen in the Sacramento area.
The 70-seat eatery features the company’s “Vision Design” with Mexican decor touches and an open kitchen area.
The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
The chain currently has nearly 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Utah.
More information can be found at elpolloloco.com.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
