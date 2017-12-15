Americans pessimistic about Trump, country: AP-NORC Poll

President Donald Trump listens people speak in support of Republican tax policy reform, during an event in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Washington. Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows less than a quarter of Americans think Trump has made good on the pledges he made to voters while running for president. Evan Vucci AP Photo