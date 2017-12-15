Peru's congress launches process for president's ouster

A congressman paces the empty congressional chamber while on his phone as he waits the start of a vote on whether to initiate impeachment proceeding against the country's president, in Lima, Peru, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Opponents demanded President Pedro Pablo Kucyznski resign over revelations of decade-old payments from Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction company, at the center of Latin America's biggest graft scandal. Martin Mejia AP Photo