The Latest: House GOP hails tax bill as good for economy

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott: Harmonizing Senate, House tax reform bills will be ‘interesting’ U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said he felt optimistic that House and Senate Republicans can smooth out significant differences between two proposed tax reform bills. Scott spoke Monday morning at the Giti Tire plant in Chester County. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said he felt optimistic that House and Senate Republicans can smooth out significant differences between two proposed tax reform bills. Scott spoke Monday morning at the Giti Tire plant in Chester County. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

