The Latest: House GOP hails tax bill as good for economy

More Videos

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million 3:04

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million

Pause
See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center 1:01

See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

  • U.S. Sen. Tim Scott: Harmonizing Senate, House tax reform bills will be ‘interesting’

    U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said he felt optimistic that House and Senate Republicans can smooth out significant differences between two proposed tax reform bills. Scott spoke Monday morning at the Giti Tire plant in Chester County.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said he felt optimistic that House and Senate Republicans can smooth out significant differences between two proposed tax reform bills. Scott spoke Monday morning at the Giti Tire plant in Chester County. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said he felt optimistic that House and Senate Republicans can smooth out significant differences between two proposed tax reform bills. Scott spoke Monday morning at the Giti Tire plant in Chester County. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

Business & Real Estate

The Latest: House GOP hails tax bill as good for economy

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 07:43 AM

UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the push in Congress to pass a sweeping tax cut bill (all times local):

10:27 a.m.

Gleeful House Republicans are taking a victory lap ahead of expected passage of their tax package.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, members of the GOP hailed the bill that would slash taxes for businesses and the wealthy while offering modest cuts for other Americans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Republicans argue that corporations, flush with cash, will create more jobs and boost the economy.

Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters: "This is the greatest example of a promise being made and a promise being kept."

Ryan rejected polling that shows the bill is widely unpopular. He insisted that "results are going to make this popular."

Ryan was joined by other members of the House GOP leadership who called the day historic and praised the legislation.

The House was expected to vote around 2 p.m. The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday evening.

____

8:45 a.m.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the tax overhaul legislation facing votes today in Congress is a "huge deal for America."

Speaking on "Fox and Friends" Tuesday, Sanders said, "Today is a huge day, not just for the White House, not just for Congress but most importantly for America."

Sanders said middle class Americans will "see the biggest benefit out of this tax package."

The sweeping $1.5 trillion tax bill slashes the tax rate for corporations from 35 percent to 21 percent and reduces taxes on the wealthiest Americans, while making more modest tax reductions for most others.

It's not expected to win any Democratic votes. Speaking in front of the White House, she said Democratic lawmakers should have been "banging down the door of the building behind me to be part of this process."

____

6:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is hailing the performance of the stock market as the House and Senate brace for votes that majority Republicans are confident will produce the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax code in decades.

In an early morning tweet Tuesday, Trump savors what would be his biggest legislative accomplishment as president, and says "DOW RISES 5000 POINTS ON THE YEAR FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

He also says, "Stocks and the economy have a long way to go after the Tax Cut Bill is totally understood and appreciated in scope and size."

The president adds, "Immediate expensing will have a big impact. Biggest Tax Cuts and Reform EVER passed. Enjoy. And create many beautiful JOBS!"

___

3:55 a.m.

Their long-sought political goal within grasp, Republicans in Congress are set to catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House, rolling over a dozen GOP defectors from high-tax states.

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House. Quickly following, a vote later in the day or on Wednesday in the Senate is expected to seal the deal. Both tallies likely will cling along party lines.

The Senate result was in doubt in recent weeks. Only on Friday did Republican leaders cement the needed support for the legislation, securing endorsements from wavering GOP senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Bob Corker of Tennessee. More holdout GOP senators— moderate Susan Collins of Maine and Mike Lee of Utah — came into the fold on Monday.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million 3:04

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million

Pause
See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center 1:01

See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

  • Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million

    The 11,136-square-foot Tahoe lodge in Incline Village, Nev. features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and scenic lake views.

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million

View More Video