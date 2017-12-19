Business & Real Estate

US Rep Chellie Pingree won't run for Maine governor

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 07:38 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree says she's not going to run for Maine governor, saying she wants to stay in Washington to fight against the Republican tax proposal and referred to the Trump administration as "crazy."

Nearly two dozen hopefuls have registered to run for governor in 2018. Republican Gov. Paul LePage cannot seek re-election because of Maine's term limits law. Pingree said in a videotaped message Tuesday there are some great Democratic candidates and she has "no doubt" one will make a wonderful governor.

Pingree has represented Maine's 1st Congressional District since 2009. She had said Democratic groups and supporters asked her to run.

Pingree said the tax cut is going to "decimate" the middle class. She plans to run again to keep her seat in 2018.

Comments

