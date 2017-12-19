Business & Real Estate

Lawyer, 72, sues after court officers slammed him to floor

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 07:49 AM

PHILADELPHIA

A Philadelphia lawyer is suing a group of court officers for fracturing his shoulder and slamming him on the floor during an alleged wrongful arrest.

Clifford Haines filed suit Monday and his attorneys posted a video of the August arrest showing five sheriff's deputies swarm the 72-year-old after what appears to be an argument near the Philadelphia courthouse's metal detectors.

His lawyers say the arrest was unprovoked and excessive.

The sheriff's office did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

Haines's law firm website says he is a former Philadelphia prosecutor and has served as president of the state's bar association. He was not criminally charged in the incident.

