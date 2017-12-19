Don’t know a DeLorean from a Durango? The auto museum can still use you

The California Automobile Museum in Sacramento will open its 33rd docent-training class on Jan. 3.
The series of weekly Wednesday classes at the museum, 2200 Front St., is designed to train volunteer teachers and tour guides to explain various automotive topics and the museum’s collection to visitors. Classes start at 6 p.m.
The 20-week program includes instruction in automotive history, vehicle makes, working with the public and interpretation skills. Nearly 50 automotive experts are involved in instruction. Graduation is scheduled for May 12.
Extensive knowledge of motor vehicles is not required. Prospective docents must be 18 or older and should plan to commit to eight volunteer hours a month for two years after training is completed.
A $99 fee covers course materials, two day trips to other regional auto museums and a one-year membership in the Sacramento museum.
To sign up or obtain more information, call 916-442-6802, visit the museum or go to calautomuseum.org/docenttraining.
