Released prison chef, given 2nd chance, opens new restaurant

Chef Candido Ortiz, center, prepares to cut the ceremonial red ribbon opening his restaurant, El Sabor Del Cafe, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 in Jersey City, N.J. The former prison chef who was serving a 49-year federal sentence for drug-related crimes when he was released in December 2017, is opening a restaurant that will serve American and Hispanic dishes. At left is Edith Palmieri of the New Jersey Re-entry Corporation, and state Sen. Sandra Cunnigham, D-NJ is at right. David Porter AP Photo