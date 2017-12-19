Legislature agreed to nearly $250K sex misconduct settlement

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

This five-level home boasts walls of glass and steel, a six-story glass staircase, a glass fireplace and glass doors. Sitting on a half-acre, the Crystal Bay, Nev., the 8,700 square-foot house has 4 bedroom suites, five baths, Sierra Nevada mountain views, nearly 100 feet of lake frontage, a steel pier and boat hoist.