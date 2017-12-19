FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Dr. Albert Maguire, right, checks the eyes of Misa Kaabali, 8, at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Misa was 4-years-old when he received his gene therapy treatment. On Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved the therapy which improves the vision of patients with a rare form of inherited blindness, another major advance for the burgeoning field of genetic medicine.
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Dr. Albert Maguire, right, checks the eyes of Misa Kaabali, 8, at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Misa was 4-years-old when he received his gene therapy treatment. On Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved the therapy which improves the vision of patients with a rare form of inherited blindness, another major advance for the burgeoning field of genetic medicine. Bill West, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Dr. Albert Maguire, right, checks the eyes of Misa Kaabali, 8, at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Misa was 4-years-old when he received his gene therapy treatment. On Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved the therapy which improves the vision of patients with a rare form of inherited blindness, another major advance for the burgeoning field of genetic medicine. Bill West, File AP Photo

Business & Real Estate

10 Things to Know for Wednesday

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 04:15 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. HOW GOP IS TOUTING TAX OVERHAUL

It's a deeply unpopular bill, but Republicans insist Americans will learn to love it when they see their paychecks in the new year.

2. SAFETY SYSTEM A WORK IN PROGRESS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Amtrak didn't wait to have critical speed control technology up and running before it launched a new route south of Seattle where a train derailed, killing three people.

3. SAUDI CAPITAL UNSCATHED BY MISSILE

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels says it intercepted a missile fired over southern Riyadh, which the rebels said was targeting a "top leadership" meeting at the royal palace.

4. US WARNS PYONGYANG OVER CYBERATTACK

The Trump administration vows that North Korea will be held accountable for a May cyberattack that affected 150 countries, but it doesn't say how.

5. SECESSION BACKERS, FOES HEADING TO POLLS

Political parties for and against Catalonia's independence from Spain make a final push to persuade voters as campaigning for a regional election draws to a close.

6. ANOTHER ADVANCE IN GENETIC MEDICINE

U.S. health officials approve the nation's first gene therapy for an inherited disease, a treatment that improves the sight of patients with a rare form of blindness.

7. WHERE STARS SHINE BRIGHTER

A giant chunk of central Idaho with a dazzling night sky has become the nation's first International Dark Sky Reserve.

8. KIDS' DEVICES GETTING RUN FOR THEIR MONEY

Plastic toilets that squirt water, soggy dogs that shake and whipped cream that's flung at faces: The newest board games are messy and popular enough to draw kids away from their screens.

9. WHICH SHOW WAS GREETED WITH COLLECTIVE SHRUG

Fox's lackluster ratings for "A Christmas Story Live!" indicate the taste for live theater on television may have run its course.

10. NO JOY IN TITLETOWN

The Green Bay Packers' streak of eight straight postseason appearances is over, and QB Aaron Rodgers is done for the year after he was placed on injured reserve.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

    This five-level home boasts walls of glass and steel, a six-story glass staircase, a glass fireplace and glass doors. Sitting on a half-acre, the Crystal Bay, Nev., the 8,700 square-foot house has 4 bedroom suites, five baths, Sierra Nevada mountain views, nearly 100 feet of lake frontage, a steel pier and boat hoist.

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:41

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass
'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train
Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer 3:11

Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer

View More Video