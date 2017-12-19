Business & Real Estate

Casper residents sue company they say tapped rental laptops

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 06:42 PM

CASPER, Wyo.

The Wyoming Supreme Court has decided to allow three Casper residents to sue a rental company that they say invaded their privacy on laptops.

The Star-Tribune reports that the residents rented the laptops from a company that they say installed software that could be used to remotely access the computers' cameras and more.

A Natrona County Circuit Court judge initially threw out the case after concluding that Wyoming's tort law does not recognize suits on the basis of invasion of privacy. But after two appeals, the state Supreme Court ruled intrusion torts should be recognized in Wyoming. The case will go back to circuit court.

Aspen Way owns the local franchise of Aaron's Sales and Leasing, which rented laptops to the plaintiffs.

Aspen Way representative Adam Warren declined to comment.

