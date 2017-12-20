Want to call Elon Musk for a chat? You may have just missed your shot

Elon Musk shared his phone number with the chief technology officer of Oculus on Tuesday – and 16.7 million Twitter followers.

In a public Twitter post, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO reached out to John Carmack of the Facebook-owned virtual-reality company, saying “@ID_AA_Carmack Do you have a sec to talk? My cell is ...,” according to Business Insider.

Musk, 46, deleted the tweet soon after, but by then many had already seen it, USA Today reports.

CNBC, among others, tried calling the phone number and was greeted by a message recorded by “God of War” creator David Jaffe. It’s one of the secret recordings that can be found in the game, CNBC said.

The Sacramento Bee also called the number, but it had apparently been disconnected.

People were speculating that Musk was attempting to recruit Carmack, who responded on Twitter on Wednesday:

I thought it odd that Business Insider missed the relevant fact that I spent over a decade building rockets, and founded the Commercial Spaceflight Federation alongside @elonmusk (I sent current contact info to your Tesla office) https://t.co/QerrJzg4EM — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) December 20, 2017

Here are some Twitter user’s reactions to Musk’s tweet: