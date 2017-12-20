More Videos

    Tracy Morrison Dickens from the Ohio Attorney General's Consumer Protection Section discusses why strong passwords are crucial for protecting your online identity, and how to create one.

Did your password make this list? If so, it’s time for a change

By Kalin Kipling

December 20, 2017 09:49 AM

If your password made this list, you should think about changing it.

Security company SplashData released the worst passwords from 2017.

And just in time for the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” there’s a new addition to the list: “starwars” takes the 16th spot.

The No. 1 worst password? “123456.”

“Use of any of the passwords on this list would put users at grave risk for identity theft,” the company says.

A statement released by SplashData on Tuesday said the list is based on more than 5 million leaked passwords, according to CBS Boston.

About 3 percent of people used “123456” as a password, USA Today reports, and almost 10 percent used passwords in the top 25.

Here are the top 25 worst passwords:

1. 123456

2. password

3. 12345678

4. qwerty

5. 12345

6. 123456789

7. letmein

8. 1234567

9. football

10. iloveyou

11. admin

12. welcome

13. monkey

14. login

15. abc123

16. starwars

17. 123123

18. dragon

19. passw0rd

20. master

21. hello

22. freedom

23. whatever

24. qazwsx

25. trustno1

Find the full list here. (Warning: Some are expletives.)

