Did your password make this list? If so, it’s time for a change

If your password made this list, you should think about changing it.
Security company SplashData released the worst passwords from 2017.
And just in time for the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” there’s a new addition to the list: “starwars” takes the 16th spot.
The No. 1 worst password? “123456.”
“Use of any of the passwords on this list would put users at grave risk for identity theft,” the company says.
A statement released by SplashData on Tuesday said the list is based on more than 5 million leaked passwords, according to CBS Boston.
About 3 percent of people used “123456” as a password, USA Today reports, and almost 10 percent used passwords in the top 25.
Here are the top 25 worst passwords:
1. 123456
2. password
3. 12345678
4. qwerty
5. 12345
6. 123456789
7. letmein
8. 1234567
9. football
10. iloveyou
11. admin
12. welcome
13. monkey
14. login
15. abc123
16. starwars
17. 123123
18. dragon
19. passw0rd
20. master
21. hello
22. freedom
23. whatever
24. qazwsx
25. trustno1
Find the full list here. (Warning: Some are expletives.)
