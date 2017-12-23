Goodwill celebrates its Grand Opening at 1900 Alhambra Blvd, in the former Sacramento Food Co-Op building on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Goodwill celebrates its Grand Opening at 1900 Alhambra Blvd, in the former Sacramento Food Co-Op building on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.

Folsom’s Rock-N-Fire restaurant sets post-Christmas Day opening

December 23, 2017 10:00 AM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 12:31 PM

Rock-N-Fire has been touting its soon-to-open Folsom restaurant for weeks on Facebook. The wait is over.

Owners announced last week that “construction is complete” at 1010 Riley St., and the new eatery had a soft opening on Friday and Saturday.

A full-on opening is set for 11 a.m on Tuesday.

The restaurant features custom burgers, handcrafted pizzas, wings, salads, specialty lemonades and craft brews.

More information can be found at rocknfirerestaurants.com.

  • Ciao Roseville, 1410 E. Roseville Parkway, Roseville: The Italian/American cuisine restaurant opened its doors on Dec. 8.
  • Backbone Cafe, 729 J St., Sacramento: The eatery touting “the highest quality human fuel possible by using organic, local and sustainably-sourced ingredients” announced its opening in a Dec. 12 Facebook post.
  • El Pollo Loco, 8244 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento: The Costa Mesa-based chain opened its eighth Sacramento eatery Dec. 14 in the Delta Shores shopping complex along Interstate 5 in south Sacramento.
  • Punch Bowl Social, 500 J St., Sacramento: The sprawling restaurant that also features bowling and other on-site entertainment amenities opened its doors on Dec. 15 in the Downtown Commons development adjacent to Golden 1 Center.
  • Goodwill, 1900 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento: Goodwill Sacramento Valley & Northern Nevada opened its newest store on Wednesday in the old Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op building in midtown.
  • Baguettes Deli, 8351 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove: A Dec. 9 Facebook post announced its closure but held out the possibility of a return at some future date.
  • Hock Farm Craft & Provisions, 1415 L St., Sacramento: The restaurant closed on Dec. 9; a subsequent email from Randy Paragary, head of the locally based Paragary Restaurant Group, said the site will reopen in 2018 after undergoing “remodeling and reconcepting.”
  • The Wienery, 715 56th St., Sacramento: A favorite hot dog stop for decades, the eatery announced in a Dec. 11 Facebook post that it had closed permanently.
  • Coffee Hangar Cafe, 5411 Luce Ave., North Highlands: The local coffee shop announced its closing in a Dec. 15 Facebook post.

Open & Shuttered, a rundown of recently opened and closed businesses in the Sacramento area, will appear periodically in The Bee's Sunday Business section.

