Tokyo cuts estimated tab for 2020 Olympics to $12 billion

Officials from the Tokyo 2020 Games and Tokyo Municipal government attend a press conference on the updated version of the Games budget in Tokyo Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. The latest price tag for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been trimmed slightly, but is still nearly twice the initial estimate even after a major cost-cutting effort. The organizers said Friday that the event will cost a total 1.35 trillion yen $11.9 billion).