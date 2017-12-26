Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., talks during a 2015 news conference at the company's headquarters in Fremont. Unions managed last week to draw state lawmakers into a labor dispute they’re having with the high tech auto company. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., talks during a 2015 news conference at the company's headquarters in Fremont. Unions managed last week to draw state lawmakers into a labor dispute they’re having with the high tech auto company. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., talks during a 2015 news conference at the company's headquarters in Fremont. Unions managed last week to draw state lawmakers into a labor dispute they’re having with the high tech auto company. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Business & Real Estate

Elon Musk promises a Tesla pickup truck is coming – and he’s ‘dying to build it’

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 26, 2017 03:31 PM

The co-founder and CEO of Tesla made a big revelation Tuesday on Twitter.

Elon Musk sought advice on the social network for how the company can improve.

One of the respondents, Vancouver Seed Bank, a Canadian pot seed company, asked for an electric pickup truck.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Musk offered a direct reply:

“I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it.”

(The Model Y is a compact SUV, according to Business Insider.)

More followers chimed in, asking how its size would compare to an F150, to which Musk responded, “Similar total size. Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I’d like to add.”

When asked to reveal the feature, Musk went silent.

Insider reports that the company could offer a sneak peek of the pickup anytime between October 2018 and April 2019.

Musk recently revealed Tesla’s new Roadster and semi-truck, shown in these videos:

Other requests in response to Musk’s original tweet Tuesday included:

  • A way to prevent Bluetooth from autoconnecting to a phone. Musk replied, “Done.”
  • Better navigation software. Musk responded, “Vastly better maps/nav coming soon.”
  • Using the app to control window, seat and steering wheel heating. Musk replied, “Should be in next update.”
  • Updating the browser. Musk responded, “Yeah, it’s terrible. ... Major browser upgrades coming to all cars in a few months.”

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Sacramento residents pay their taxes early

    Sacramento County homeowners head to the Sacramento County assessor’s office to prepay their April 10 property tax installment.

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:28

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early
Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana
Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site 2:26

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site

View More Video