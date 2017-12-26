Elon Musk promises a Tesla pickup truck is coming – and he’s ‘dying to build it’

The co-founder and CEO of Tesla made a big revelation Tuesday on Twitter.
Elon Musk sought advice on the social network for how the company can improve.
Wanted again to send a note of deep gratitude to Tesla owners WW for taking a chance on a new company that all experts said would fail.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017
So much blood, sweat & tears from the Tesla team went into creating cars that you’d truly love. I hope you do.
How can we improve further?
One of the respondents, Vancouver Seed Bank, a Canadian pot seed company, asked for an electric pickup truck.
Musk offered a direct reply:
“I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it.”
(The Model Y is a compact SUV, according to Business Insider.)
More followers chimed in, asking how its size would compare to an F150, to which Musk responded, “Similar total size. Maybe slightly bigger to account for a really gamechanging (I think) feature I’d like to add.”
When asked to reveal the feature, Musk went silent.
Insider reports that the company could offer a sneak peek of the pickup anytime between October 2018 and April 2019.
Musk recently revealed Tesla’s new Roadster and semi-truck, shown in these videos:
Other requests in response to Musk’s original tweet Tuesday included:
- A way to prevent Bluetooth from autoconnecting to a phone. Musk replied, “Done.”
- Better navigation software. Musk responded, “Vastly better maps/nav coming soon.”
- Using the app to control window, seat and steering wheel heating. Musk replied, “Should be in next update.”
- Updating the browser. Musk responded, “Yeah, it’s terrible. ... Major browser upgrades coming to all cars in a few months.”
