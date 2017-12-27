Take a glance at our top videos of 2017

The top videos published by The Sacramento Bee trended toward subjects of weather and wildfires.
With more than 10 million overall video views, the top videos were shot during the crisis from the Oroville Dam spillway damage that was caused by record-setting rainfall in February, and during the Northern California wildfires in October.
Other videos that made the top-viewed footage included a woman escorted out of Starbucks for racist comments and a NASA view of what it’s like to approach the Pluto. Politics played a role in what people watched as well as trending subjects, such as the popularity of Fidget Spinners.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
