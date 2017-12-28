Jimmy John’s sandwich shop opens fifth Sacramento-area eatery

A fifth area Jimmy John’s sandwich shop has opened at located at 486 Howe Ave., in Sacramento.
Eatery officials said Thursday that the restaurant ultimately plans to hire about 25 employees, and applications are being accepted on-site. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Founded in 1983, the Illinois-based chain now has more than 2,700 eateries nationwide. It has three Sacramento locations, one in Citrus Heights and another in Roseville.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments