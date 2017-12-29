Costco ready to move ahead with Elk Grove store

Costco on Friday pulled building permits for its proposed 150,000-square-foot store site to be built along Elk Grove Boulevard in Elk Grove, according to the city’s Economic Development Department.
The Washington state-based Costco also wants to include a 24-pump fueling facility with capacity for future expansion to 30 pumps, a parking lot with 751 spots and vehicular access points off of Elk Grove Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.
“We’re excited,” said Rachael Brown, the city’s economic development manager. “It’s now up to them to mobilize on the site. They’re telling us that they expect to start construction in mid-January, and weather permitting, open in early summer 2018.”
Costco expects the site to employ 100 full-time workers and another 100 part-time employees.
Costco will be building on acreage at Bruceville Road and Elk Grove Boulevard, a development area that also includes a proposed shopping complex named The Ridge Shopping Center.
Brown said the city is now hopeful that Friday’s pulling of permits by Costco Wholesale Corp. will drive the continued development of The Ridge, part of a 40-acre site on the southeast corner of Bruceville Road and Elk Grove Boulevard.
Applications for the development site were received by Elk Grove in the fall of 2015.
Elk Grove has estimated that, within its first 25 years, the Costco project will generate an estimated $27 million in sales tax revenue. The project also will generate additional revenue from property and utility taxes.
