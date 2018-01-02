Bistro 33 restaurant in El Dorado Hills closes

The Bistro 33 restaurant in El Dorado Hills has closed, according to multiple Facebook posts.
Tuesday’s post by the restaurant at 4364 Town Center Blvd., thanked guests for their patronage over the years.
And a Tuesday post by the El Dorado Hills Town Center complex offered this message: “We would like to thank Bistro 33 EDH for a fabulous 10 year run at Town Center! We will not forget all the great memories, fun times and good friends created there. Thank you to the Haines brothers and their great staff for all that you have done for Town Center and the community! You will be missed.
“What’s next you ask? Stay tuned … another great dining experience is on its way!”
El Dorado Hills Bistro 33 opened in the leased site in mid-2007. Brothers Fred and Matt Haines oversee the local restaurant firm – SRO Inc., which stands for Standing Room Only – an eatery chain that includes the 33rd Street Bistro restaurant at 3301 Folsom Blvd., in Sacramento, and the Riverside Clubhouse at 2633 Riverside Blvd., also in Sacramento.
The Haines brothers were not immediately available for comment. The Facebook post said questions should be sent to info@bistro33.com.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
