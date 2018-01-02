Matt, left, and Fred Haines inside Bistro 33, their restaurant in El Dorado Hills, in 2007.
Matt, left, and Fred Haines inside Bistro 33, their restaurant in El Dorado Hills, in 2007. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file
Matt, left, and Fred Haines inside Bistro 33, their restaurant in El Dorado Hills, in 2007. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file

Business & Real Estate

Bistro 33 restaurant in El Dorado Hills closes

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

January 02, 2018 04:35 PM

The Bistro 33 restaurant in El Dorado Hills has closed, according to multiple Facebook posts.

Tuesday’s post by the restaurant at 4364 Town Center Blvd., thanked guests for their patronage over the years.

And a Tuesday post by the El Dorado Hills Town Center complex offered this message: “We would like to thank Bistro 33 EDH for a fabulous 10 year run at Town Center! We will not forget all the great memories, fun times and good friends created there. Thank you to the Haines brothers and their great staff for all that you have done for Town Center and the community! You will be missed.

“What’s next you ask? Stay tuned … another great dining experience is on its way!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

El Dorado Hills Bistro 33 opened in the leased site in mid-2007. Brothers Fred and Matt Haines oversee the local restaurant firm – SRO Inc., which stands for Standing Room Only – an eatery chain that includes the 33rd Street Bistro restaurant at 3301 Folsom Blvd., in Sacramento, and the Riverside Clubhouse at 2633 Riverside Blvd., also in Sacramento.

The Haines brothers were not immediately available for comment. The Facebook post said questions should be sent to info@bistro33.com.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

    Customers purchased recreational weed legally for the first time in California at A Therapeutic Alternative in East Sacramento on Jan. 1, 2018.

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time
Take a tour of this $38 million Lenny Kravitz-designed Hollywood Hills mansion 0:40

Take a tour of this $38 million Lenny Kravitz-designed Hollywood Hills mansion
Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

View More Video