More than 100 Sears and Kmart locations to close soon. See if your store is affected

Attention, Kmart (and Sears) shoppers in the Sacramento region: Carry on.
If you’re outside the region, this announcement might impact you.
Sears Holdings, the company that owns all Sears and Kmart stores, announced Thursday that it would close more than 100 stores nationwide between March and early April.
Of the 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores scheduled for closure, none in the Sacramento area are affected.
“We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” the company said in its statement.
In California, five Kmarts will close, with the closest one to Sacramento located in Redding. Also, six Sears stores in the state will be shuttered: three in the Bay Area, two in Southern California and one in the Central Valley.
There are several Sears locations in the Sacramento area, including stores on Arden Way, Florin Road, Sunrise Mall and Galleria Boulevard, along with multiple outlets. While Sacramento no longer has a Kmart, the store’s website lists five locations in the region: Auburn, Grass Valley, Jackson, Placerville and Stockton.
