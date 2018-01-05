Safeway, Big Lots stores closing in West Sacramento shopping center

Two anchor stores in a West Sacramento shopping center will close this month, resulting in a loss of more than 50,000 square feet of retail space and more than 100 jobs.
City officials confirmed that the long-time Safeway store at 1298 W. Capitol Ave.,and Big Lots at 1270 W. Capitol Ave. will close doors before month’s end.
Both are in the West Capitol Plaza shopping center, a short distance from the city’s government center.
City officials noted that Safeway opted not to renew its lease.
In a statement, West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon expressed hope that the soon-to-leave stores will be replaced by other businesses.
The statement read: “We are disappointed to see Safeway leave but looking forward to working with new businesses to consider this prominent location near the future street car stop. We are working closely with the property broker to market the Safeway and Big Lots spaces to other retailers. The property is zoned Central Business District, which allows a mix of retail, commercial, office and residential uses.”
Pleasanton-based Safeway Inc. is marking its 103rd year in business in 2018 and has more than 1,000 stores chain-wide. It is a subsidiary of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. LLC.
Big Lots Inc., based in Columbus, Ohio, specializes in discounted, overstocked merchandise and also oversees more than 1,000 stores nationwide.
