Business & Real Estate

Safeway, Big Lots stores closing in West Sacramento shopping center

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

January 05, 2018 11:02 AM

Two anchor stores in a West Sacramento shopping center will close this month, resulting in a loss of more than 50,000 square feet of retail space and more than 100 jobs.

City officials confirmed that the long-time Safeway store at 1298 W. Capitol Ave.,and Big Lots at 1270 W. Capitol Ave. will close doors before month’s end.

Both are in the West Capitol Plaza shopping center, a short distance from the city’s government center.

City officials noted that Safeway opted not to renew its lease.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement, West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon expressed hope that the soon-to-leave stores will be replaced by other businesses.

The statement read: “We are disappointed to see Safeway leave but looking forward to working with new businesses to consider this prominent location near the future street car stop. We are working closely with the property broker to market the Safeway and Big Lots spaces to other retailers. The property is zoned Central Business District, which allows a mix of retail, commercial, office and residential uses.”

Pleasanton-based Safeway Inc. is marking its 103rd year in business in 2018 and has more than 1,000 stores chain-wide. It is a subsidiary of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. LLC.

Big Lots Inc., based in Columbus, Ohio, specializes in discounted, overstocked merchandise and also oversees more than 1,000 stores nationwide.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

    Customers purchased recreational weed legally for the first time in California at A Therapeutic Alternative in East Sacramento on Jan. 1, 2018.

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time
Take a tour of this $38 million Lenny Kravitz-designed Hollywood Hills mansion 0:40

Take a tour of this $38 million Lenny Kravitz-designed Hollywood Hills mansion
Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

View More Video