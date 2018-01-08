Business & Real Estate

Disney sells discounted Florida resident tickets

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:41 AM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.

Walt Disney World is offering a January promotion again for Florida residents to buy multi-day tickets.

The Florida Resident Discover Disney special is a three-day ticket for $159 plus tax or a four-day ticket for $179 plus tax.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that it's a 14 percent increase from the previous January offers in 2017 and 2016 when the three-day ticket cost $139 for Florida residents. However, Disney says there are no blockout dates this year.

Proof of Florida residency is required.

The tickets are valid for one park — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot or Animal Kingdom — per day unless the tickets are upgraded to park hoppers, which cost an additional $30 plus tax on the three-day ticket and $37.50 plus tax on the four-day ticket.

