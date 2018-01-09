Largest recall program in U.S. history expands due to faulty Takata air bag inflators

Two major automakers are extending recalls due to faulty air bag inflators.
Honda and Toyota are issuing recalls on more than 1 million more U.S. vehicles to take care of air bag inflators made by Takata. The company has already filed for bankruptcy protection over its faulty inflators that have been blamed for at least 20 deaths and 280 injuries worldwide.
Since recalls began on Takata airbag inflators in 2008, 19 automakers have been affected. According to The Associated Press, 69 million inflators in 42 million vehicles have needed to be repaired. The inflators can explode during a crash, sending shrapnel into people as the air bag deploys.
More than 600,000 Toyotas and over 460,000 Hondas are part of this latest round of recalls. In all, the largest recall program in U.S. history is being expanded by 3.3 million inflators, according to Consumer Reports.
Check here to see if your Toyota or Honda vehicle is subject to this recall.
