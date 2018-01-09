More vehicles are being recalled over Takata air bag inflators.
More vehicles are being recalled over Takata air bag inflators. Paul Sancya AP
More vehicles are being recalled over Takata air bag inflators. Paul Sancya AP

Business & Real Estate

Largest recall program in U.S. history expands due to faulty Takata air bag inflators

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

January 09, 2018 07:05 PM

Two major automakers are extending recalls due to faulty air bag inflators.

Honda and Toyota are issuing recalls on more than 1 million more U.S. vehicles to take care of air bag inflators made by Takata. The company has already filed for bankruptcy protection over its faulty inflators that have been blamed for at least 20 deaths and 280 injuries worldwide.

Since recalls began on Takata airbag inflators in 2008, 19 automakers have been affected. According to The Associated Press, 69 million inflators in 42 million vehicles have needed to be repaired. The inflators can explode during a crash, sending shrapnel into people as the air bag deploys.

More than 600,000 Toyotas and over 460,000 Hondas are part of this latest round of recalls. In all, the largest recall program in U.S. history is being expanded by 3.3 million inflators, according to Consumer Reports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check here to see if your Toyota or Honda vehicle is subject to this recall.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year

    With more than 473,000 tickets sold, Sacramento’s downtown arena was the 14th-busiest concert venue in the United States in 2017, according to concert trade publication Pollstar. The venue ranked 34th in the world.

A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year

A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year 0:41

A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year
Santa Cruz company's ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES 1:22

Santa Cruz company's ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES
'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

View More Video