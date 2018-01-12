Senator questions protecting Florida from drilling

FILE- This May 16, 2015, file photo shows oil drillings offshore of a service pier in the Santa Barbara Channel off the coast of Southern California near Carpinteria. Opposition to the Trump administration’s plan to expand offshore drilling mounted Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The plan could open up federal waters off the California coast for the first time in more than three decades. The Channel is one of those areas that could open up. John Antczak, File AP Photo