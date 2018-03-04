New Roseville restaurant touts ‘rustic American dining,’ local ingredients

Touting “rustic American dining” and “modern American fare,” Range Kitchen & Tap opened last Monday in the Palisades Plaza shopping complex in Roseville.
Menu items at the restaurant at 1420 E. Roseville Parkway include bison meatball sliders, beet carpaccio salads, flat breads, specialty pizzas, Southern fried chicken and “mom’s meatloaf.”
The restaurant says the “menu is designed for sharing and socializing in mind, and our focus is on serving locally sourced and seasonal comfort food.”
The eatery also features a diverse beer and wine list.
Hours are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. More information can be seen at rangeroseville.com.
- Rolie Polie’s Creamworks, 1151 Galleria Blvd., Suite 1165, Roseville: The shop specializing in freshly made, organic ice cream has opened in the Westfield Galleria at Roseville shopping mall. Cold plate rolled ice cream and nitrogen flash-frozen ice cream are among the options.
- C. Knight’s Steakhouse, 2085 Vine St., Suite 101, El Dorado Hills: The steak place in the El Dorado Hills Town Center is open and cooking after a mid-February soft opening.
- El Pollo Loco, 7820 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento: The Costa Mesa-based fire-grilled chicken chain opened its ninth Sacramento eatery on Feb. 19, with seating for 70 in 3,000 square feet.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes, 3880 Truxel Road, Suite 100, Sacramento: The area’s fifth NBC bakery hosted grand-opening festivities on Feb. 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
- Red Door Escape, 12401 Folsom Blvd., Suite 115, Rancho Cordova: The escape room entertainment chain opened its first site outside of Texas last month in the Nimbus Winery shopping complex.
- Escape Folsom, 727 Traders Lane, Folsom: The local escape room experience business – which also features a bar and a restaurant – celebrated its grand opening on Feb. 24.
- Let’s Poké, 3182 Center St., Placerville: The new restaurant opened in February but had to close briefly for a few tweaks, including a replacement cooler. The “grand reopening” occurred Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.
- Edge Studios, 448 Howe Ave., Sacramento: The fitness stop featuring a diverse lineup of heart-pumping activities hosted its grand opening Saturday in The UV, formerly known as University Village.
- Cabana Winery, 5610 Elvas Ave., Sacramento: The local business announced on Facebook that it was closing Feb. 24 and moving to Lodi.
- Ten22, 1022 2nd St., Sacramento: The restaurant announced its Friday closing after nearly a decade in Old Sacramento; District, the neighboring coffee shop/wine bar, also closed doors. Multiple proposals are being considered for the site.
- Fuzion Eatz: The food truck that has served the greater Sacramento area for seven years announced on Facebook that it was ceasing local operations, but reopening a new concept, the ShockWave Food Truck, in the San Jose area. Fuzion’s sister operation, the Cali Love Food Truck, will continue to operate locally, partnering with West Sacramento Bread Co.
