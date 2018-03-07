California started year with more payroll gains; jobless rate 4.4%

California’s employers added 35,500 payroll jobs in January, maintaining a hot streak that kept statewide unemployment at only 4.4 percent to start the year.

The state Employment Development Department said California has gained more than 2.85 million jobs since economic expansion began in February 2010.

The state called the 4.4 percent rate a record low.

EDD previously reported that California’s unemployment rate fell to a record low 4.3 percent in December, the lowest rate since EDD commenced its record-keeping format in 1976. However, work force and employment data are updated annually in cooperation with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. EDD said that process resulted in a revision of California's December 2017 jobless rate to 4.5 percent.

EDD said he number of unemployed Californians in January was 851,000, down 15,000 from December and a decline of 152,000 compared with January last year. In January 2017, the state's jobless rate was 5.2 percent.

In January this year, eight of California’s eleven industry sectors added a combined 44,300 jobs.

Construction posted the largest month-over-month increase with a gain of 11,100 jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities, with a surge of 10,800, and educational and health services, up 10,700.





Two industry sectors saw monthly declines. The professional and business services segment lost 7,300 jobs; the information sector shed 1,500. The mining and logging sector was unchanged.





EDD put the Sacramento region’s unemployment rate in January at 4.2 percent, up from a revised 3.8 percent in December 2017 but below the year-ago estimate of 5.5 percent.





The unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in Sacramento County, 4 percent in El Dorado County, 3.5 percent in Placer County and 5 percent in Yolo County.

Cara Welch, EDD labor market consultant, said combined employment in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties decreased by 14,100 between December and January, to 979,800 jobs.



