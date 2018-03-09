Sprouts Farmers Market hosting hiring fair next week in Lincoln

Sprouts Farmers Market, looking to hire about 150 employees for its soon-to-open-store in Lincoln, is hosting a job fair over two days next week.
The Phoenix-based chain plans to open its 30,000-square-foot store April 18 at 115 Ferrari Ranch Road.
Available positions include cashiers and clerks for various departments, including bakery, bulk, deli, meat, produce and vitamins.
The job fair is being held next Wednesday and Thursday at Catta Verdera County Club, 1111 Catta Verdera, in Lincoln. The country club is off Twelve Bridges Drive, just east of the Twelve Bridges exit off Highway 65.
Never miss a local story.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their resumes and will have an opportunity to speak with Sprouts officials from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. on both days.
The fair is being held in partnership with Snagajob, the online employment website.
Comments