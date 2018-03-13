Roseville distribution facility looking for 100 workers

An affiliate of San Francisco-based health care giant McKesson Corp. will be in Rocklin Wednesday to present details on job opportunities at the future site of a distribution facility in Roseville.
Officials of McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. will be presenting from 2 to 4 p.m. at the “Job Connections” event at the Placer Business Resource Center at 1000 Sunset Blvd., just east of the Sunset exit off Highway 65.
McKesson Medical-Surgical representatives will be on-site to “share information about the company, and discuss available job opportunities and how to apply.”
The company said it aims to hire more than 100 employees in the Sacramento area.
Never miss a local story.
Last August, McKesson announced plans to build a 316,100-square-foot distribution facility at 7701 Foothills Blvd.,across the street from the Hewlett-Packard campus, with expectations of employing 166.
The announcement came after a joint recruiting effort by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, the City of Roseville and the Newport Beach-based Panattoni Development Co.
At that time, McKesson said operations from two smaller distribution centers in the Sacramento area would be consolidated into the new facility.
McKesson Medical-Surgical delivers medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to health care providers through a national distribution network.
McKesson said the new site in Roseville is scheduled to open this summer.
Comments