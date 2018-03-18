SMUD's online store adds tools for energy-saving home projects

Sure, that smart thermostat you bought during the holidays was nice, but now you want to dig into some more substantial energy-saving projects for your home.
You can do that online at the SMUD Energy Store, run by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Boulder, Colo-based Simple Energy.
Since the www.smudenergystore.com site was launched last October, visitors have been able to purchase a wide range of energy-saving and smart-home products, including energy-efficient light bulbs, thermostats and LED lighting.
During the holiday season, many items were offered at significant discounts, and shoppers could take advantage of immediate online rebates.
SMUD recently expanded the online store’s offerings to include home services.
The online store is designed to quickly match up customers' specific needs with appropriate contractors. Site users can browse services that include heating/cooling, appliance upgrades, water heaters, plumbing and drywall installation. SMUD said participating contractors have been pre-screened for the site.
Do-it-yourselfers can find step-by-step instructions, locate a class or workshop and get equipment operating tips.
“This addition to SMUD Energy Store will make it easier for our customers to complete energy-saving home-improvement projects,” said Nicole Howard, SMUD’s chief customer officer. “It brings together our product catalog, rebates, financing and HomeAdvisor’s network of pre-screened service providers, and we think our customers will love it.”
Golden, Colo.-based HomeAdvisor’s website and app offer free tools and resources for home improvement, repair and maintenance projects.
SMUD said it plans to continually expand the services and products it offers at the online store.
Simple Energy is an 8-year-old firm that touts itself as “the leading provider of utility-branded marketplaces for large investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities.” SMUD said Simple Energy implements e-commerce through the Shopify software platform, and the Colorado company also manages product distribution/shipping.
The SMUD Energy Store’s product inventory includes items from numerous manufacturers. SMUD said items offered on the site have been evaluated by utility energy experts who evaluate factors that include price, quality, warranties, cost savings and manufacturer support.
