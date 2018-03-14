Promises turn into paydays as NFL business year begins

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers 90) tackles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. The Panthers have announced they have re-signed free agent defensive end Julius Peppers to a one-year contract. A person familiar with the situation says the deal is for $5 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, on condition of anonymity because the team does not release financial terms of contracts.