Along R Street between 16th and 18th streets, a village of offices, shops and apartments called Ice Blocks is rising fast on the site of the former Crystal Ice plant, which burned to the ground in November 2015. Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee

Mendocino Farms coming to Ice Blocks development in midtown

By Mark Glover

March 14, 2018 03:25 PM

Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual sandwich and salad chain started in Los Angeles 13 years ago, is coming to the Ice Blocks development along Sacramento’s R Street corridor.

With about 20 locations throughout California, Mendocino Farms touts a seasonally rotating menu and locally sourced ingredients.

The 2,804-square-foot midtown restaurant that will be in the Ice Shops area of the extensive Ice Blocks development (1610 R St., Suite 125) will appeal to a variety of tastes, including vegan dishes and gluten-free options.

The site also will offer catering services.

Mendocino Farms was founded in 2005 by the husband-and-wife team of Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen. They opened their first on Bunker Hill in downtown Los Angeles.

No scheduled opening date for the new site was released; the Mendocino Farms website says the Sacramento eatery is “coming soon.”

Ice Blocks is a 200,000-square-foot, three-block urban infill project on the R Street Corridor in midtown Sacramento.

More information can be seen at www.iceblocksmidtown.com/shops, or www.mendocinofarms.com.

