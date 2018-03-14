Mendocino Farms coming to Ice Blocks development in midtown

Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual sandwich and salad chain started in Los Angeles 13 years ago, is coming to the Ice Blocks development along Sacramento’s R Street corridor.
With about 20 locations throughout California, Mendocino Farms touts a seasonally rotating menu and locally sourced ingredients.
The 2,804-square-foot midtown restaurant that will be in the Ice Shops area of the extensive Ice Blocks development (1610 R St., Suite 125) will appeal to a variety of tastes, including vegan dishes and gluten-free options.
The site also will offer catering services.
Never miss a local story.
Mendocino Farms was founded in 2005 by the husband-and-wife team of Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen. They opened their first on Bunker Hill in downtown Los Angeles.
No scheduled opening date for the new site was released; the Mendocino Farms website says the Sacramento eatery is “coming soon.”
Ice Blocks is a 200,000-square-foot, three-block urban infill project on the R Street Corridor in midtown Sacramento.
More information can be seen at www.iceblocksmidtown.com/shops, or www.mendocinofarms.com.
Comments