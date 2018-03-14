With help from Kings, how you can help local startups ‘Capitalize’ on unique contest

Last month, 75 startups took a shot in hopes to "Capitalize" on the NBA's only crowdsourced business tournament.
Now only four remain.
The Kings on Wednesday announced the finalists for their third annual Capitalize contest, which aims to help local entrepreneurs and innovators build their startup businesses. The finalists are Cognivive, Highlands Power, HomeZada and ProtXX.
The team is asking fans for help in choosing a winner. Voting on Twitter, which tipped off Wednesday, runs through halftime of the Kings' game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 22, which is Tech Night. To vote, include @SacramentoKings, the hashtag #Capitalize2018 and the company's Twitter handle (@Cognivive, @HighlandsPower, @HomeZada or @ProtxxSports) in a tweet.
Fans at Golden 1 Arena will see the pitch videos on the 4K screen during the game and place final votes on Twitter. The panel of seven judges will review the companies, tally their votes along with the fan vote and the winner will be announced during the game.
Fans can only vote for one finalist per day, votes for multiple companies won't count and retweets are not valid.
“We’re excited to once again drive competition and excitement among Sacramento’s innovator community,” Ryan Montoya, the Kings’ chief technology officer, said in an earlier release about the contest. “Through the Capitalize contest, the rising stars of our region will have access to information and resources that could help them grow their product to the next big thing.”
For more information on the finalists and the contest, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.
Comments