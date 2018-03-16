With Toys R Us primed for extinction, playtime is over at 10 Sacramento-area stores

With this week's announcement that retailer Toys R Us will close all of its U.S. stores, people are mourning the loss of a chain that, for some, carries the nostalgic weight of an entire childhood.
There's a limited time left to relive that nostalgia before the extinction begins. Opened in 1948, Toys R Us will eliminate as many as 30,000 jobs as it closes nearly 800 stores nationwide, dozens of them in California, with no concrete timeline announced.
Long in financial trouble and struggling to keep pace with online and local competitors, a poor 2017 holiday season seems to have helped seal the company's fate. In early February, Toys R Us announced it would close about 150 stores, 25 of them in California, after it filed for bankruptcy in September.
Liquidation sales are inevitable, but details surrounding them are scarce. Some locations started offering deals in early February. Stores will be closed gradually, not all at once.
Here are the 10 soon-to-be defunct Toys R Us and Babies R Us locations within driving distance of Sacramento.
Toys R Us
- 1919 Arden Way, Sacramento
- 8507 Bond Road, Elk Grove
- 7800 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights
- 13000 Folsom Blvd (Folsom Premium Outlets), Folsom
- 6780 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville
- 700 A W Onstott Road, Yuba City
- 718 W Hammer Lane, Stockton
Babies R Us
- 2785 E Bidwell St, Folsom
- 1248 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
- 10640 Trinity Pkwy, Stockton
There is also a Toys R Us distribution center in Stockton. Each store employs about 25-30 people full-time, and the distribution center 88, ABC 10 reports.
All locations will be sold or closed. Time will tell if Toys R Us becomes another Blockbuster—mostly extinct, with a handful of independently run stores scattered throughout the country.
