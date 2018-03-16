6 reasons why it's rough to be a first-time homebuyer in Sacramento

Gubernatorial candidates spoke with The Sacramento Bee's Angela Hart on possible repeal of the 1995 Costa-Hawkins law, which restricted the use of rent control in California. The Housing California conference was March 8, 2018 in Sacramento.
Lobbyist Pamela Lopez's dog, Bobby, uses VET CBD oil to treat his anxiety. Lopez discusses an assembly bill that would allow veterinarians to talk to pet owners about the medical use of cannabis for their pets.
An exceptional ocean front resort estate on the historic mile of Santa Monica Beach that was the original Gold Coast where Hollywood royalty lived and played is on the market. This French Normandy style estate has been the residence of notable cel
The small town newspaper in Jackson, Calif., has adopted augmented reality technology similar to that used in the Pokemon Go game. If you hold your phone over the newspaper, pictures and video spring to life.
Here's a tour of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's Charlotte home, which is now on the market. Variety magazine is referring to it as the former Charlottean’s “starter mansion.” The home is 7,650 square feet, located in an upscale guard-g