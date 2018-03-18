Check out awesome Hollywood Hills West homes of Usher, Matthew Perry

Singer-songwriter Usher is ready to beat it out of Hollywood Hills West, listing his home above Sunset Strip for $4.2 million. Actor Matthew Perry has sold his Hollywood Hills West home for $12.5 million.
David Caraccio
