Sacramento coffee cooperative opening new site in midtown

The Sacramento-based Pachamama Coffee Cooperative said Monday that the Midtown Roastery Coffeebar will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday.
The new location at 919 20th St. in Sacramento is an expansion of the cooperative’s existing wholesale, retail and café operations.
Festivities will be held Saturday morning through Sunday night. Doors open Saturday at 7 a.m. A grand-opening ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, with remarks by Thaleon Tremain, Pachamama co-founder and CEO.
The 6,000-square-foot site will feature seven single-origin coffees from regions in Latin America and Africa. Locally sourced food items also will be offered. The interior includes handmade furniture by local artists Eddie Stein and John Foster.
The site also plans to host community events, classes, guest speakers, films and live music.
Established in 2006, Pachamama Coffee Cooperative is a farmer-owned roaster and distributor, with family farmers in Ethiopia, Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Mexico.
For more information, see www.pacha.coop.
