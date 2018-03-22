Northern California utility says it will start shutting power lines down when fire risk spikes

PG&E, stung by accusations that its power lines might have sparked last October's disastrous wine country fires, laid out a multi-pronged strategy Thursday to improve wildfire safety.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced it will start switching off power lines in areas where "extreme fire conditions" spring up, a step the utility has previously resisted. PG&E also said it will get more aggressive about trimming trees near power lines, in some cases going beyond a directive made to all utilities in December by the California Public Utilities Commission.

PG&E is facing a host of potential financial liabilities over the wine country fires. Scores of private lawsuits have been filed, Cal Fire is investigating and PG&E has told shareholders the losses from the October blazes could exceed the $800 million in liability insurance the utility carries for big fires. Last December the utillity's parent PG&E Corp. announced it was suspending dividend payments to shareholders, a move that will save more than $250 million every three months.

Wildfires can be extraordinarily costly for utilities. PG&E's losses from the 2015 Butte Fire in Calaveras and Amador counties could top $1 billion.

Nonetheless, Pat Hogan, PG&E's senior vice president of electric operations, insisted in an interview Thursday that the utility is implementing the fire-safety campaign because of ever-increasing fire risks engulfing the entire state in an era of climate change. He noted that Cal Fire still hasn't determined an official cause of the wine country fires.

"This is in response to that new normal," Hogan said. "It's not a Northern California problem, it's not a Southern California problem, it's a statewide problem."

Separately, PG&E has been working with Gov. Jerry Brown's office and legislative leaders on a strategy that will likely be a lot more controversial than trimming trees and shutting off power lines. The governor's office, in announcing a fire safety initiative March 13, said it will explore legislation that would "update liability rules and regulations for utility services in light of changing climate."

In particular, PG&E and other utilities have been pressing for relief from a legal doctrine, known as "inverse condemnation," which has left them liable for fire damages even if they haven't been faulty in maintaining their equipment. Last November the Public Utilities Commission ruled that San Diego Gas & Electric's shareholders had to swallow fire-related costs the utility was trying to pass onto customers.

"We agree with the governor's assessment," Hogan said. "It's flawed policy."

The wine country fires, along with other blazes in Northern California, killed 44 people, with entire residential neighborhoods in Santa Rosa reduced to rubble. With insurance claims exceeding $9.4 billion, the October fires were the most expensive in California's history.





Perhaps the most significant initiative announced by PG&E involves a strategy to turn off electrified power lines when fire risk spikes. The utility has avoided that strategy in the past, saying it didn't want to shut off power without warning to hospitals or police stations, or trap residents in their garages.





"We really view this as a last resort," Hogan said. But "there are times when the conditions on the ground are so extreme, the potential for ignition, the potential for spread are so high, we're going to turn off that line."

He said PG&E is creating a wildfire safety operations center at its San Francisco headquarters, along with a network of weather stations across its service territory, to do a better job of monitoring fire conditions in real time. The utility also plans to trim trees and brush more aggressively; while the Public Utilities Commission has directed electric utilities to create a 12-foot gap between power lines and trees, PG&E will carve out as much as 15 feet of space in some areas.

"It's really about removing those fuel and ignition sources," he said. PG&E is holding town hall meetings in the North Bay to communicate the strategy to property owners, and is getting positive feedback from most, he said.

Over the long haul, PG&E plans to invest in coated power lines and non-wood power poles, and to space fire lines farther apart so they don't come into contact with each other during high winds.