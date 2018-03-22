Raley's has agreement to purchase six stores in Nevada

West Sacramento-based Raley’s says it has an agreement to purchase six stores in Northern Nevada.
Raley’s said it “is prepared to assume operations” of five Scolari's Food and Drug stores and one Sak ’N Save.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The one Sak ’N Save store is in Reno. Two of the Scolari’s Food and Drug stores are in Reno. The others are in Fernley, Yerington and Tonopah.
The local grocer said the five Scolari’s stores will be transferred to the Raley’s banner. The Sak ‘N Save will keep its name and operate as part of the Food Source division of Raley’s.
Raley’s said it expects the transition to be completed by late spring.
“I am pleased that Raley’s will reach and serve even more customers. Making healthy and affordable food available to more people aligns with our purpose to infuse life with health and happiness, by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time,” Michael Teel, Raley’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
Keith Knopf , Raley’s president, added that Raley’s will seek customer feedback and expects “to build on the existing customer base by offering even more products and categories at a price that is affordable.”
In a separate statement, Joey Scolari, CEO of Sparks, Nev.-based Scolari’s Food & Drug, said: “With complementary markets and strong family values, we believe Raley’s was the right partner to assume the operation of the six locations of our family business. We are confident our customers and employees will be served well under the stewardship of the Raley’s organization."
The Raley’s presence in Nevada dates back to 1959. It currently operates 11 Raley’s supermarkets, one Food Source and two Aisle One fuel stations in Nevada.
Officials said the Scolari family will continue to operate stores in the Nevada communities of Sparks and Sun Valley.
Raley’s currently operates 122 stores under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.
