Longtime Ford dealer inducted into Hall of Fame

Longtime Sacramento-area Ford dealer Steve Pleau has been inducted into the Ford Dealership Hall of Fame.
Pleau became the sixth inductee into the exclusive group, which recognizes Ford Motor Co. car dealers who have won extraordinary praise from customers, employees and fellow dealers.
Pleau started his first dealership in 1981 and later founded the Future Automotive Group, overseeing eight motor vehicle dealerships throughout Northern California. Pleau serves as president of the group.
“This has been the highlight of my career,” Pleau said in a statement. “It is truly an honor. As a small business owner, being inducted into Ford’s Hall of Fame could not have happened without the hard work of our entire team.”
Pleau’s son, Geoff, also is a Sacramento-area auto dealer, representing the third generation to be in the business.
Future Automotive Group is comprised of eight dealerships, 12 franchises and two commercial service centers in Northern California. The group’s Ford dealerships have won numerous Ford Motor Co. awards over the years, including the President’s Award 17 times.
