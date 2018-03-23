Costco will give hour-long shopping spree to veterans and active-duty military

Love Costco but hate the crowds? There may be a good deal for you, if you've served.
Participating Costco warehouse stores across the U.S. will hold a "Military Hour" on Saturday, giving an hour of private shopping to veterans and active-duty members, plus their families.
Wake up early for an 0800 start (8 a.m.), before the stores are open to the general public. According to the event website, Costco will give "swag bags" to the first 100 people to show up at each location. It will also serve as a military mixer of sorts.
Attendees must either pre-register online or have their military ID ready.
Military Hour will be in effect at 117 stores nationwide. It appears only two of them are within reasonable driving distance of Sacramento: in Citrus Heights (7000 Auburn Blvd.) and in Vacaville (1051 Hume Way).
The chain is also offering discounted membership rates for military families who are new to Costco.
Some stores are calling the event "Costco Hero Hour," according to Business Insider.
